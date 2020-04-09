Robert M. Susa, 84, of Bridgeville, passed away April 4, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Mildred Wauthier Susa; loving father of Tracy Susa and the late Robert A. Susa Jr. and his wife Rose, who survives; grandfather of Ashley (Josh) Bauman; great-grandfather of Conor Bauman; brother of Donald (Nancy) Susa and the late Edward Susa and his wife Diana, who survives. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

All services and interment were private. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

