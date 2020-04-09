Robert M. Susa

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert M. Susa.
Service Information
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA
15017
(412)-221-3333
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert M. Susa, 84, of Bridgeville, passed away April 4, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Mildred Wauthier Susa; loving father of Tracy Susa and the late Robert A. Susa Jr. and his wife Rose, who survives; grandfather of Ashley (Josh) Bauman; great-grandfather of Conor Bauman; brother of Donald (Nancy) Susa and the late Edward Susa and his wife Diana, who survives. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

All services and interment were private. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.