"Here I am, On the road again, There I am, Up on Stage, Here I go, Playin' star again, There I go, Turn the Page"... sadly Mark's page turned entirely too soon. Robert Mark Kuchera passed away suddenly Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was 58.

Mark will be dearly missed by his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Jocelyn "Jo" Andrews Kuchera; his beloved children, Matthew (wife LeAnne and children Brody, Ella and Sophie), Davidson (daughter Jaynalyse), Robert (wife Amanda), and Ashton (fiancé Dan Neelans); his loving mother, Antoinette "Toni" Kuchera; and his cherished siblings, Gil (life partner Dee Zamiska), Denise Rosmus (husband Keith), Jamie Kuchera; and numerous other loving family members.

Mark was born in Canonsburg June 9, 1961, to Antoinette and Andrew "Gil" Kuchera. He was a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, Class of 1979. In addition to being a state champion wrestler, he was also a standout athlete on the football team. He attended Virginia Military Institute, where he continued his wrestling career and more importantly, met his beloved wife, Jocelyn.

Mark spent 36 years working for S.P. Richards before retiring in January. His employment took him all over the East Coast making friends at every stop. While he took great pride in his accomplishments, the greatest joy of his career were the relationships he built. Mark's personality was larger than life, with a smile and laugh that would light up the room. His generosity knew no bounds. If you went anywhere with Mark you were guaranteed to leave with new friends and lasting memories.

An ideal day for Mark would have started with a Bloody Mary on the golf course, followed with an afternoon of yardwork that upon finishing he would admire with a bourbon or a cold beer. Growing up in Pittsburgh, he bled black and gold and was a dedicated fan of all Pittsburgh teams, but his favorite team was his family.

The quintessential family man, the fabric of his character is woven into his wife and kids, who will continue his legacy through his example. He would drop everything to be with those he loved and could never miss an important event no matter how big or small. Some of the fondest memories were made sitting around a table sharing stories, playing cards, or working a puzzle late into the evening after many "just one more's".

In addition to his quick wit and corny jokes, which he was sure to be the first to laugh at, he will also be remembered for his loving sarcasm, big bear hugs, and his dependability.

While hearts are broken, Mark loved a good gathering of family and friends. Please visit www.MarkKuchera.com to share memories and stay informed on Mark's Celebration of Life. At a later date, you will be invited to share your smiles and raise a glass together in memory of Mark.

Lyrics: Turn The Page by Bob Seger