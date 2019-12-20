Robert "Tuffy" McVay, 82, of Scenery Hill, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in his home.

He was born August 12, 1937, in Washington, a son of the late William and Freda Faye Headley McVay.

He was a 1957 graduate of Washington High School and later graduated from Penn Commercial Business School in 1959.

Tuffy worked for Jessop Steel Company as a production coordinator, retiring in 1989 after 40 years of service. He moonlighted as a cashier at The Meadows, officiated wrestling matches for 15 years and co-owned L&M Tree Service.

A faithful and dedicated member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, he held leadership positions as a member of the church council, chairman of the annual lawn festival, as well as manager of Monday and Tuesday dirtball leagues.

Tuffy's intense passion for the sport of wrestling began when he discovered that his size and strength were best suited for the mat. He became a skillful wrestler, a nimble and animated official and an inspiring coach to countless participants. His legacy lives on through the Tuffy McVay Classic Wrestling Tournament, established in 1990 to honor his unyielding determination to promote the sport. His goals were to foster good sportsmanship, self-protection and, above all else, fun. When he noticed that his wrestlers were losing focus, he would redirect and engage them in activities that would address teamwork, strength, speed and agility. He individualized his coaching approach, making each of his wrestlers aware of his or her strengths and potential.

Perhaps best known for his sense of humor, Tuffy shared blond jokes with everyone he met. In his free time, he enjoyed visiting the casino, travelling the coast, golfing, throwing darts and cheering the Steelers, Pirates, Wild Things and Pony League teams.

In 1958, Tuffy met the love of his life, Melba Conner. The two were married at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in June of 1960.

Tuffy is survived by his wife, Melba; daughter, Christine (Brian) Keeley of Maine; son-in-law, Frank Guzel; grandchildren, Amanda Guzel, Travis Guzel, Rosalind (Noah) Keeley Sylvester and LillyAnne Keeley; as well as great-grandson, Levi Robert Guzel. Also surviving are brothers, Richard (Carolyn) McVay, Dave McVay and Gerald (Beverly) McVay; and two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Webb and Lea Devore. He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. He will also be missed greatly by the many wrestlers he coached including Trevor, who was like a grandson to Tuffy.

Deceased are his daughter, Joyce McVay Guzel; and brother, William McVay.

Thanks to everyone who said a prayer, sent a card, made a call or paid a visit during Tuffy's brief illness. He left this world knowing that his friends and family loved him.

Whatever it is that you admired or enjoyed about Tuffy, pass it on.

There will be no public visitation. A gathering to celebrate and commemorate Tuffy's life will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Nichol Funeral Homes, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington.

A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.