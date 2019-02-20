Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Michael Sustrik.

Robert Michael "Bob" Sustrik, 76, of Washington, died Friday, February 15, 2019.

He was born June 10, 1943, to Michael and Irene Bercik Sustrik.

Bob loved farming and driving equipment. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved shooting his guns.

Surviving are sister Charlene Skriba and three daughters, Robin (Paul) Durila, Roberta (Todd) Clutter and Denise (Michael) Leigh. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Jacob and Emily Durila, Naomi and Trenton Clutter, Tiffany, Natalie and Mallory Hamilton and Logan Leigh.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, in Grace United Methodist Church, Coal Center. A luncheon will follow in the church.

