Robert N. "Bob" Kennedy of Riverton, N.J., born in Washington and formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 5, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer.

He was the loving husband and best friend to the late Agnes M. "Aggie" Kupper Kennedy for 42 years; son of the late James and Rae Kennedy; brother to Bruce Kennedy (Susan) and the late Becky Kennedy; uncle to James Byron Kennedy; and brother-in-law to Cindy Kupper. He also leaves behind close friends, the Vickers and Cawley families, as well as all his Riverton, Margate and Eagles friends.

Bob was a distinguished engineer and loved Drexel University, the town of Riverton, antiquing, the Eagles, regional and European travel, and spending time at the Jersey shore.

A gathering of friends and family will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historical Society of Riverton, P.O. Box #112, Riverton, NJ 08077, rivertonhistory.com.

