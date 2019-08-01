Robert P. Argentine Jr.

Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Beverly Heights Presbyterian Church
1207 Washington Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Robert P. Argentine Jr., 68, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after a long illness, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father.

He was the loving and inseparable husband for 40 years to Priscilla "Sas" Korn Argentine, whom he called his Polaris, the one true star; proud father of Christopher and Peter Carl; greatly loved brother to Dorrie Argentine, Peter and Helene Argentine and Joseph and Judy Argentine; and perfect uncle to Jennifer Gleason and Matt Conrad, Colin and Nicole Gleason, Daniel and Abigail Gleason, Per, Anthony, Erik, and Anna Argentine, Adam Argentine, Grace and Emma Geisler, Sarah Korn Elwell and Kevin Korn, as well as many grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert P. Argentine Sr. and Philomena Bartone.

Over 38 years of practice, Dr. Argentine impacted many children and their families with his expert care. He loved model trains, fishing, Civil War history, playing clarinet, rose gardening, winemaking and Cairn Terriers.

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724 941-3211. A funeral service will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, August 3, in Beverly Heights Presbyterian Church, 1207 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15228.

The family suggests memorial contributions to , Kidney Foundation or Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation.

To view or add tributes, visit www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 1, 2019
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.