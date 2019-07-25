Robert P. "Boomer" Dornan, 62, of Washington, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the Donnell House.

He was born November 25, 1956, in Washington, a son of the late Robert Alvin and Alta Belle Russell Dornan.

A 1975 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School, he went on to graduate from Western Area Career and Technology Center.

Mr. Dornan worked as a heavy equipment operator for Amity Asphalt Paving.

Robert enjoyed farming, tractors, working in the garage and on cars, and going to drag races and tractor pulls. His greatest joys were spending time with family, and his dog, Sysco.

On September 13, 2014, he married Stephanie J. Mounts, who survives.

Also surviving are four sons, Robert P. (Heather) Dornan Jr. of Hickory, Eric D. (Julie) Dornan of Chartiers, Brian J. Dornan of Canonsburg and Jason W. (Stevie) Dornan of Chartiers; two stepsons, Jay R. (Kansas) Crawford Jr. of Claysville and D.J. Piatt Jr. of South Franklin; a sister, Janice M. (the late Neal) Roth of McMurray; five grandchildren, Madison R. Crawford, Jillian Dornan, Kailiah Cole, Maverick Piatt and Aaron Crawford; special close friends Bruce Ryburn and family; a nephew, Neal Roth Jr. of Oakdale; and mother-in-law Lois Anderson of Amity.

Deceased is a nephew, Paul Roth.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where additional visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., the time of services, Saturday, July 27, with the Rev. Sue Petritis officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.