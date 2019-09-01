Robert P. Jones Sr. (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA
15332
(724)-348-7171
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Finleyville Cemetery
Obituary
Robert P. "Bob" Jones, Sr., 76, of Finleyville, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, in his home.

He was born August 20, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio; a son of the late Paul and Roberta Fowler Jones.

Mr. Jones was retired as a data supervisor with Calgon Corporation in Pittsburgh.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a member of American Legion Post 613 in Finleyville, where he had served as vice commander, and was the executive director of the Finleyville-Union Township military banner program honoring numerous hometown veterans.

Surviving are his wife, Carole Smith Jones; two sons, Robert Jones, Jr. (April) of Finleyville and Craig Jones (Lynn) of Bethel Park; a sister, Diane Schuller of Boardman, Ohio; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Sally Luxon.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, at Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, A graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, in Finleyville Cemetery with full military honors accorded by Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad. Memorial contributions can be made to a .
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 1, 2019
