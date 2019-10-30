Robert P. "Bob" Milliron, 72, of East Liverpool, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, in his home, following a courageous 11-year battle with cancer. He was being faithfully cared for by his loving family.

Born February 2, 1947, in Sewickley, Bob was a son of the late Raymond and Rita Frobe Milliron.

Raised in the Hookstown area, he was a graduate of South Side High School in Beaver County. Bob served his country valiantly with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, where he received the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 1960, two O/S Bars and Expert rating (rifles M-14 and M-16).

Following his service to his country, he was a police officer in Washington, D.C., then in Burgettstown. Later, he worked at Crucible Steel in Midland until its closing, at which point he moved to Florida and began working for the Clearwater Police Department, from which he retired. Also, Bob was a member of Community Bible Church near Hookstown.

Preceding him in death was his brother, Frank Milliron; a sister, Anne Elizabeth Davis; and his brother-in-law, John Davis.

Saddened by his loss are wife Katherine Herbert Milliron, whom he married March 25, 1967; his children, Lisa (David) Rost and Melissa Milliron, both of East Liverpool, and Robert Milliron of New Port Richey, Fla.; and his grandchildren, Andrew, Scott, Alex and Shelby Rost and Courtney Porto. Also, he leaves two sisters, Helen (Bernard) Rakowski of Clinton and Linda (George) Doran of Hookstown, and two brothers, Richard (Joyce) Milliron of Georgetown and Albert (Darlene) Milliron of Hookstown.

Private entombment will take place in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, where full military honors will be accorded. A memorial service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, in Community Bible Church, 4549 State Route 151, Aliquippa, PA 15001, with Pastor Bob Kern officiating. These services are in the care of Arner Funeral Chapel in Chester, W.Va.

Community Hospice provided warm and compassionate care to Bob.