Robert Paul Crile, 81, of Washington, died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, December 3, 2019, with his wife of 53 years by his side, at Presbyterian SeniorCare.

Mr. Crile was born June 1, 1938, in Amwell Township, a son of the late Harry H. and Nellie Mae Reeves Crile.

Paul graduated from Trinity High School Class of 1956 and was honorably discharged as a lance corporal from the U.S. Marine Corps.

Mr. Crile was a member of Lone Pine Christian Church, where he was married June 25, 1966.

He liked traveling and golf, achieving a hole-in-one at Nemacolin Country Club, and was a friend of all casinos. He was an avid TV watcher and enjoyed all sports, especially the Pittsburgh teams. Paul loved being a great father and spoiled his granddogs.

He worked at Universal Cyclops in Bridgeville and was highly respected in his field. He was asked to join Dynamet Inc. in Washington and ended his successful career as a superintendent.

Surviving are wife Gayle Lynn Ferrari Crile; daughter Christina Rae (Andrew) Vore; and sister, Mary Jane Crile, all of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Blaine, Kenneth, Eugene and Roy Crile; and two sisters, Ruth Ann Davidson and Dorothy Jean Conkle.

According to Mr. Crile's wishes, a private burial service was held Thursday, December 5, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil Township, with full military honors.

Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, Cecil, was entrusted with arrangements.