Robert R. Throckmorton Sr., 74, of Washington, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 9, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born March 16, 1945, in Washington, a son of the late William "Reed" and Mildred Hathaway Throckmorton.

On January 23, 1967, he married Ginger Malone, who survives. The two enjoyed 52 years of marriage together. Also surviving are his two sons, Rob (Jill) of McMurray and David of Canonsburg; and five grandchildren, Elisabeth, Parker, Carson, Ross and Noah.

Following graduation from Washington High School in 1963, Bob went to West Virginia University on a full music scholarship. He was highly accomplished and a first-call drummer in the region. Bob was the house drummer at the Holiday House in Monroeville for many years, performing with hundreds of national and international celebrities and acts. He toured the world with Buddy Greco, entertaining listeners on five continents. During a break at a New York City show in the '70s, Buddy Rich approached Bob to provide a rare compliment to a fellow drummer, "You play good!" He remained a lover of jazz, great music and outstanding musicianship throughout his life.

Bob's dry and sarcastic sense of humor were only eclipsed by his craftsmanship. He was a master leather craftsman, creating stunning belts, bags, holsters, sheaths and other works of art that were coveted by all who saw them. While he was an exceptional fly fisherman, he was even better at tying flies. Both of these crafts were heavily researched and completely self-taught.

Beginning in the '70s, Bob worked for several years as a welder at Fort Pitt Bridge Works in Canonsburg. In the '80s, he began a career as a delivery driver while continuing to play music on the side. He first worked for Wise Chips and most recently with Four Star Pizza until his illness in November. He knew the roads of Washington and Greene counties like the back of his hand. "Mr. T" loved his Four Star family.

Due to Bob's affinity for leather and belts, he became frustrated that the jean companies became cheap by reducing the number of loops. Everyone knows that you need seven loops to keep your pants comfortably in place.

In lieu of a public viewing, there will be a memorial service in the coming weeks. Details to be announced.