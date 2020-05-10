Robert "Clark" Roth Jr., 77, of Little River, S.C., lost his battle with coronavirus Thursday, April 23, 2020.Born May 11, 1942, in Washington, he was a son of the late Robert Clark and Margaret Jeffers Roth Sr.He graduated from Chartiers-Houston High School and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He worked at U.S. Steel and Western Pennsylvania Water Co. Upon retirement, Little River became their home.He was a Steelers fan, enjoyed model trains, his 55 Ford Crown Victoria and spending time with his family, friends and fellow classic car enthusiasts.Mr. Roth is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann Marcone Roth; three children, Cynthia Roth, Robert Roth and Meredith Cravin (Matthew); sister Nancy Roth; and three grandchildren, Mariana Roth, Elizabeth Cravin and Elliot Cravin.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store