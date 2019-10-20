Robert S. Cowden, 85, passed on into the waiting arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Weirton Medical Center. Born in Burgettstown December 17, 1933, Bob was a son of Mark and Gladys Scott Cowden.

He attended the Burgettstown schools and graduated from Union High School in 1951. Following graduation, he signed a minor league baseball contract with the Brooklyn (now Los Angeles) Dodgers and spent two years in their system. He then spent the next two years in the Army, followed by four years at Waynesburg College, graduating in 1960. It was there he met and later married (in 1961) Patricia Rohanna Cowden.

Bob retired from Weirton Steel in 1996 with 36 years of service, the last 21 years in Information Systems.

Bob was very active in church work and over the years served as deacon and elder. He and Pat taught Sunday school for more than 40 years. In his latter years he was a member of the Weirton Heights Memorial Baptist Church.

Preceding Bob in death was a sister, Betty Buckwalter; and a brother-in-law, Lloyd (Millie) Rohanna.

Survivors, including the love of his life, Pat, are sons Robert (Karen) of Cranberry Township, Mark (Christal) and David (Allison), both of Weirton; granddaughters Elizabeth, Sarah, Elise, Michaela, Bethany, Kaleigh and Elliana, and grandson Adam. Also surviving are sisters Donna (Raoul) Gaubert and Sue (Ken) Howell. Brothers-in-law from the Rohanna family include Buddy (Janet), Joe, Gary (Suzanne) and Randy (Maureen). Ten nieces and 15 nephews also survive.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home, 3219 Main Street, Weirton.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, October 23, at Weirton Heights Memorial Baptist Church, 121 Ivy Street, Weirton, W.Va. The Rev. William C. Stout will preside.

Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Florence, with military honors conducted by the West Virginia National Guard and American Legion Post 10.

