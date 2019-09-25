The Rev. Dr. Robert S. Lash, 87, of Pittsburgh, passed from this life Sunday, September 22, 2019.

He was born in Venetia, a son of the late William and Myrtle Lash. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Alberta; his wife, Jean, of 29 years; a sister, Edna; brothers, Charles and James; and stepson George T. Kennedy.

He is survived by his daughters, Rita Lash (Ken Collins) of Melbourne, Fla., and Kathy Fuller (William) of Pittsburgh, and stepchildren Cheryl (Ron) Wenner of Oklahoma, Mark (Lynda) Kennedy of Wexford and John (Carrie) Kennedy of West Virginia.

He found his greatest joy in his seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Bob received his bachelor's degree at Washington & Jefferson College, a master of divinity degree from Wesley Theological Seminary, American University, Washington D.C., and was awarded a doctorate of divinity from Washington & Jefferson.

He began serving a circuit of churches in the United Methodist Church at the age of 19 and continued to serve many congregations throughout Pennsylvania, primarily in the Pittsburgh area. In 1982, Dr. Lash was appointed superintendent of the Washington District of the United Methodist Western Pennsylvania Conference. His active ministry spanned 55 years, in which he was a faithful and beloved pastor. He was well known for his wonderful first-person sermons. Bob was also an avid fisherman, golfer and baseball fan. In retirement, he was an active member of Dutilh United Methodist Church where he taught adult Sunday school and led grief support groups.

Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, in Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, 724-772-8800, where a service of celebration will be held at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Dutilh United Methodist Church or Good Samaritan Hospice, where Bob and family received loving care.