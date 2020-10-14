1/1
Robert Scarfo
Robert Scarfo, 48, of Peters Township, unexpectedly passed Sunday October 11, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Shannon L. Antosh Scarfo; loving and devoted father of Brooke and Alexandra Scarfo; cherished son of Elizabeth Dobbin and John (Kim) Scarfo; dear brother of John (Paula) Scarfo, Joshua (JoElla) Dobbin, Matthew and Marc Scarfo; brother-in-law of Sherri (Kevin) Schmidt, Ricky and Scott Antosh. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.

Rob started his career as a nurse at West Penn Hospital where he received the Cameos of Caring Award in 2000. He was the owner of both Pennsylvania Life and Health Benefits Group, Inc. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and all-around outdoorsman. He enjoyed entertaining, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauer. Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, where a blessing service will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday. COVID-19 restrictions apply. The family suggests memorial contributions to catchadream.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
OCT
16
Service
10:30 AM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
