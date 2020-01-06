Robert Scott Robertson Sr.

Robert Scott Robertson Sr., 91, of Washington, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at home.

He was born April 16, 1928, in Morgantown, W.Va., the son of the late William G. Robertson and Ida Shimer Robertson.

Robert attended Washington High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

He worked at Washington Steel for 30 years.

Robert enjoyed painting pictures of velvet, traveling, watching golf on television and was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan.

On March 30, 1955, he married Patricia Bird, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Robert Scott (Darci) Robertson of Bentleyville; three daughters, Debra (Ken) Reeder of Brownfield, Kelly McCue of Amwell, Kim Murphy of Canonsburg; a sister, Dolores David of Newton Falls, Ohio; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are five brothers, George, Joe, Eddie, Jack and Billy; and four sisters, Mary, Alice, Eva and Pearl.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 6, 2020
