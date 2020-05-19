Robert "Scotty" Robertson, 63, of Bentleyville, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in his home.He was born December 26, 1956, in Washington, a son of Patricia Bird Robertson of Washington and the late Robert Scott Robertson.Scotty graduated from Washington High School and worked as a residential painter for 40 years.He was a sports enthusiast and loved his 2002 Thunderbird.Scotty was a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Meadow Lands.His first wife, Sheila Inks Robertson, died in 2003.Surviving are his second wife, Darci Abraham Robertson, whom he married April 15, 2004; two daughters, Courtney (Clint) Bristor of Smyrna, Tenn., and Ashley (Michael) Leyfert of Driggs, Idaho; three sisters, Deborah (Ken) Reeder of Texas, Kelly McCue of Washington and Kim Murphy of Canonsburg; grandchild Lyric Bristor of Smyrna; and several nieces and nephews.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 19, 2020.