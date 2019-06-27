Robert Sigmund Sulkowski, 70, of Canonsburg, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, in his home.

He was born September 8, 1948, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Sigmund and Phoebe Dagar Sulkowski.

Mr. Sulkowski was a lifelong resident of Canonsburg. He loved his neighborhood and helping his neighbors with anything they would need.

He enjoyed helping out with the Canonsburg Beautification Program and loved the Canonsburg Fourth of July Celebration.

Surviving are a sister, Beverly (Crate) Allen of Washington, and two brothers, Dr. William (Patricia) Sulkowski of Upper St. Clair and Dr. Edmund Sulkowski, also of Upper St. Clair.

Also surviving are two nieces, Cassondra (Christopher) Augenstein and Leigh (Kevin) Slowey; two nephews, Jeremy Allen and Alexander (Jackie) Sulkowski; and two great-nieces, Piper Phoebe Augenstein and Isla Slowey.

At the request of the deceased, all arrangements are private. Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home in Canonsburg is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

