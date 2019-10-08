Robert Todd Stepp, 72, of Front Royal, Va., formerly of Washington, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Shenandoah Senior Living, Front Royal, from complications of Parkinson's disease.

He was born April 13, 1947, in Washington, a son of the late Ralph and Jean Louise Eakin Stepp.

He attended Trinity High School, graduating with the class of 1965, and went on to work as a forklift operator for Jessop Steel Corporation for many years.

He was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Washington and was a longtime supporter of the Salvation Army. He also enjoyed woodworking and fine automobiles.

Surviving are a son, Capt. Jason Todd Stepp, U.S. Navy (wife Barbara Galderise Stepp) of Haymarket, Va.; two grandchildren, Donald and Abigail Stepp; as well as a brother, Keith Stepp of McDonald.

Also surviving is his ex-wife, Ila Stepp of Washington, whom he loved very much.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, October 10, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Capt. Amber Imhoff of the Washington Salvation Army officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

