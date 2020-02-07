Robert V. Battisti, 78, of Aliquippa, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born January 26, 1942, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Alfredo and Marietta Giuliani Battisti.

Mr. Battisti was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa and retired as an inspector from FESCO in McKees Rocks.

Surviving are a sister, Clara Alvarez; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Linda Battisti; two nephews and a niece, William A. and Paula Battisti and Robert A. Battisti; and a great-nephew, Nico Battisti.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard Alvarez.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in Tatalovich Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2205 McMinn Street, Aliquippa, PA 15001, where a service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, February 10, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Township.