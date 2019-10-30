Robert W. Kemp Sr., 69, of Burgettstown, Hanover Township, passed away unexpectedly Monday afternoon, October 28, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born November 15, 1949, a son of the late Charles E. and Florence Dawson Kemp.

After graduating in 1967 from Union High School in Burgettstown, he was drafted by the U.S. Army and honorably served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971.

Mr. Kemp worked for Stravaggi Industries for 20 years before working for and retiring from Langeloth Metallurgical Company.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting.

His loving wife of 50 years, Sharon Lynn Russell Kemp, whom he married November 9, 1968, survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his three sons, Robert W. Kemp Jr. and wife Shannon of New London, Ohio, Steven Michael Kemp of Slovan and Chad Gregory Kemp and wife Tiffany of Belle Vernon; three beloved grandsons, Parker, Gavin and Benjamin Kemp; a brother, Charles E. Kemp Jr. and wife Barbara of Burgettstown; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, with the Rev. Dr. Christina Hosler, pastor of Paris Presbyterian Church, officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Florence.

Due to Mr. Kemp's deep commitment and gratitude to his fellow military veterans, memorial donations may be made in his honor to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, .