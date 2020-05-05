Robert W. Nehls Jr., 66, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Mon General Hospital.He was born March 28, 1954, in Uniontown, a son of the late Robert W. Nehls Sr. and Betty DeCarlo Nehls.He is survived by his loving wife, Victoria White Nehls; three sons, Robert W. Nehls III (Jodi) of Labelle, Adam G. Nehls of Uniontown and Douglas S. Nehls (Amie) of Rogersville; and three granddaughters, Kaydence Marie, Ellie Grace and Emma Faith Nehls. Also surviving are two brothers, Gary Nehls of Elkins, W.Va., and Gregory Nehls (Judy) of Masontown; two sisters-in-law, Pamela Neely (Frank) of Madisonville, Ky., and Gerri Acton of Charleroi; numerous nieces and nephews; and Jacob Hixson Jr. He also leaves behind a treasured colleague and dear friend, Jessica Wymard, whom he considered family.His niece, April Neely, helped care for him during his illness.Bob attended Middletown Township High School in New Jersey and graduated from South Laurel Highlands High School in 1972. He received his paramedic license from the Center for Emergency Medicine in Pittsburgh and continued his education to become a registered nurse, graduating from Shadyside School of Nursing in Pittsburgh.Bob was a former volunteer firefighter at South Union Township Volunteer Fire Company and Uniontown Fire Department (Keystone Co.).He was a paramedic for the Uniontown Ambulance Corps, Greene County Memorial Hospital Medic One and Smithfield-Fairchance Ambulance, among others. Bob was also a paramedic coordinator for Uniontown Hospital.At the time of his death, Bob was employed at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., for 26 years. He also worked at Uniontown Hospital and the former Greene County Memorial Hospital.Bob loved attending Pittsburgh Pirates baseball games with his family and trips to Washington, D.C. with his sons. Bob cherished spending quality time with his three granddaughters. He enjoyed talking about history and current events. Bob had a passion for teaching, training and mentoring in all walks of his life.All services are private for the family and under the direction of Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, Hopwood. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time.











