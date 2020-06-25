Robert W. Neilson
1946 - 2020
Robert W. Neilson, 74, of Washington, died at 9:36 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at home.

He was born Thursday, May 30, 1946, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, a son of the late William Robert Neilson and Elizabeth Ann Stocks Neilson.

Mr. Neilson attended the Trinity Bible Fellowship in Washington, PA. He enjoyed fishing and cars. He retired from Pittsburgh Port Authority as a mechanic supervisor.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Cassidy Neilson, whom he married on Tuesday, July 31, 1973.

Also surviving are one daughter, Michelle (Terry) King of Waynesburg; one son; Howard (Fern) Neilson of Pittston, ME, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; one brother, David Neilson of Oil City; three sisters, Bonnie Gregorieff, Karen Johnson and Dorothy LaFroscia; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is one brother, James Peter Neilson.

Visitation and services are to be private and held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Jeff Marton officiating. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370 are entrusted with his arrangements. Entombment will be in Woodruff Memorial Gardens, Canonsburg, PA 15317. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
