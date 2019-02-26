Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. Streyle.

Robert W. Streyle, 79, of Charleroi, Fallowfield Township, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, in Laurel Ridge Center, Uniontown.

He was born July 22, 1939, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Robert P. and Mary Stanek Streyle.

He served with the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960.

Mr. Streyle was employed as a welder/fitter on riverboats and barges retiring from Consol River Barge division with over 35 years of service.

He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Bentleyville Campus, American Legion Post 165, Bentleyville, the Polish Club, Eagles Club and Independent Club all of Bentleyville.

Robert enjoyed automotive repairs, especially older models, hunting, gardening and NASCAR racing.

Surviving are two children, Nancy Ann Cain (Mark) of Salem, W.Va. and Robert M. Streyle of Scenery Hill; four grandchildren, Robert John Streyle (Nailea), Krista Streyle-Black, Nicholas Cain and Elysia Cain; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eileen Laverick (Roy) of Monongahela and Mary Gamble, also of Monongahela; several nieces and nephews.

On July 21, 1962, he married Lillian B. Pazej Streyle, who died October 11, 2010.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are three brothers, Carl, Harry J. and Tom Streyle.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, in Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314, where a Prayer Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Katharine Drexel Parish Bentleyville Campus with the Rev. Edward L. Yuhas officiating. Interment will follow in St. Dominic Cemetery, Donora. Full graveside Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 165, Bentleyville. Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at

www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.