Robert W. "Bob" Tenner Jr., 62, of Finleyville, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Washington Hospital.

He was born April 15, 1956 in Homestead, a son of Robert Tenner Sr. of Omaha, Neb., and the late Elizabeth Zedo Timco.

Mr. Tenner owned and operated Peters Creek Pub in Finleyville.

He was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Church, Loyal Order of Moose 172 and American Legion Post 613, all in Finleyville, and the Hackett Club.

Surviving are his wife, Cecilia Kirchner Tenner; a son, Robert E. Tenner of Finleyville; a daughter, Erika Talaga (Bill) of Houston; a sister, Sharon Chornyak of Plain City, Ohio; two grandchildren, Andrew and Charlotte; and many nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his mother, is his stepfather, Edward Timco.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, in Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, February 22 at Saint Francis Church in Finleyville.

Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to a . Condolences to kegelfuneralhome.com.