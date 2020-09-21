Robert W. "Bob" Young, 63, of Finleyville, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 9, 1957, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late James H. Young and Grace Smith Yuhasz.

Bob was retired as a crane inspector at the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in West Mifflin.

He was member and a past president of both the Union Finley Area Athletic Association and the Mingo Rod and Gun club.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandsons.

Surviving are his wife, Stacey Dorsey Young; a son, Jesse Young(Chelsey) of Washington; a daughter, Ashley Young of Finleyville; two brothers, James Young of Florida and Thomas Young of Harmony; stepfather, Robert Yuhasz of West Mifflin; three grandchildren, Tristan, Mayne and James; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, Supervisor, David P. Kegel Director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 23. Interment will follow in Mingo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.