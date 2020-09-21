1/1
Robert W. Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert W. "Bob" Young, 63, of Finleyville, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 9, 1957, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late James H. Young and Grace Smith Yuhasz.

Bob was retired as a crane inspector at the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in West Mifflin.

He was member and a past president of both the Union Finley Area Athletic Association and the Mingo Rod and Gun club.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandsons.

Surviving are his wife, Stacey Dorsey Young; a son, Jesse Young(Chelsey) of Washington; a daughter, Ashley Young of Finleyville; two brothers, James Young of Florida and Thomas Young of Harmony; stepfather, Robert Yuhasz of West Mifflin; three grandchildren, Tristan, Mayne and James; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, Supervisor, David P. Kegel Director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 23. Interment will follow in Mingo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
724-348-7171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved