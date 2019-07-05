Robert Wayne "Bob" Stout, 72, of Waynesburg, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Waynesburg Hospital.

He was born May 2, 1947, in Moundsville, W.Va., a son of the late Arthur Sephes Stout and Katherine Thelma Miller Stout.

Mr. Stout was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and the Moose Lodge, both in Waynesburg, and was president of the Mt. Morris Sportsmen's Club.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed gardening.

Mr. Stout was a volunteer fireman and paramedic with South Strabane Township. He worked for many years at and retired from PennDOT.

On November 26, 1966, he married Betty L. Pester, who survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Audrey Ann (Dana) Wooten of La Porte, Ind., Linda D. Stout of Washington and April Lynn (Kevin) Oddis of Aliquippa; six siblings, Audrey June Gilbert, Shirley (James) Olenwine, Ronald Stout, Betty (Carl) Gray, Mary (Junior) McGlone and Kathy (Kyle) Biddle; two grandchildren, Michael D. Rush of Fairview Park, Ohio, and Reginald G. (Tierra) Rush Jr. of Las Vegas, Nev.; a great-granddaughter, Payton; and three great-grandsons, Jaymeir, Kayden and Javiere; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Ruth Tharp.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 5, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Additional visitation will be held in the funeral home from 9:30 until the 10:30 a.m. time of service Saturday, July 6. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Strabane Volunteer Fire Department, 172 Oak Spring Road, Washington, PA 15301. Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.