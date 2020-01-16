Robert William Mary, 72, of Cecil, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in his home.

He was born December 12, 1947, in Pittsburgh.

He was a member of Cecil American Legion, where he was an officer for many years. He enjoyed classic cars and considered Bob's Diner on Painters Run Road his country club.

Surviving are his son, Jeffery and daughter-in-law Jessica Mary of Moon Township; sister-in-law Kathie Maniet of Howe, Texas; and three nephews, Robert (Kristi) Maniet and Christopher (Dustin Garrison) Maniet, both of Sherman, Texas, and Jonathan (Jana Clark) Maniet of The Colony, Texas.

Funeral services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, where full military honors will be accorded by Canonsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, as a tribute to Bob, please tip your wait staff generously.