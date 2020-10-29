Robert Wright

Robert "Bob" Wright, 71, of West Alexander, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, in Wheeling Hospital.

He was born October 29, 1948, in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Harley E. and Ruth McAdoo Wright.

Bob was a resident of West Alexander his whole life. He graduated from McGuffey High School in 1966 and went on to get his bachelor's degree in mathematics education from West Liberty University in 1971. Bob was a member of the First Christian Church, West Alexander. He married Judy Frishette May 21, 1971. They were happily married for 49 years and he spoiled her every chance he got.

Bob was a teacher at Brooke High School, Wellsburg, W.Va. from 1971 to 1979. He was a unit supervisor for American Electric Power for 31 years until he retired in 2010. Bob was a lifelong farmer and had a passion for his Hereford cattle and red tractors. He enjoyed running his excavator and brush hogging. Bob loved God, his wife, his family and especially his grandchildren. He believed with all his heart that Wright was more than a last name.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by one brother by choice, H.A. "Bus" McAdoo of West Alexander; three children, Kathleen (Samuel) Croft of West Alexander, Dave (Marcie) Wright of West Alexander and Brian (Erin) Wright of Washington; one daughter-in-law once removed, Jessica (Tim) Sokol; seven grandchildren, Evan, Tyler, Grady, Lena and Holden Wright, Cara Croft and Anthony Sokol.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 31, in the First Christian Church, 124 Main Street, West Alexander, PA 15376. A funeral service will be held directly after visitation at 3 p.m. with Brother Bruce Graff, officiating. Burial will follow im West Alexander Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required to attend the visitation and funeral service!

In lieu of flowers, at the request of the family, they suggest that you take someone you love out to eat.

