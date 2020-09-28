1/
Robert Young
Robert "Kevin" Young, 66, of Monongahela, died unexpectedly Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Monongahela Valley Hospital.

He was born March 30, 1954 in Washington, a son of the late Robert Frances and Shirley Ann Frye Young.

Kevin was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Vietnam War. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Jeffrey) Wright with whom he made his home; son, Bobby (Robert) Young-Sexauer of Smithfield, Utah; three grandchildren, Dakota Wallace, Alicia (Charles) Bailey, Arica Dennick; two great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Sebastian Bailey; sister, Kristi Furbee of Moundsville, W. Va.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Lynn Dever Young.

The Frye Funeral Home Inc. 427 W. Main Street, Monongahela, PA is in the charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 28, 2020.
