Robert "Kevin" Young, 66, of Monongahela, died unexpectedly Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Monongahela Valley Hospital.

He was born March 30, 1954 in Washington, a son of the late Robert Frances and Shirley Ann Frye Young.

Kevin was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Vietnam War. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Jeffrey) Wright with whom he made his home; son, Bobby (Robert) Young-Sexauer of Smithfield, Utah; three grandchildren, Dakota Wallace, Alicia (Charles) Bailey, Arica Dennick; two great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Sebastian Bailey; sister, Kristi Furbee of Moundsville, W. Va.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Lynn Dever Young.

