1/
Roberta J. Tobin
1939 - 2020
Roberta J. Moody Tobin, 81, of McDonald, passed away peacefully November 6, 2020, in her home.

Roberta was born August 12, 1939, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Robert and Gladys Surgeon Moody.

Mrs. Tobin was a homemaker by trade, but did so much more within her community.

She was a devoted member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, now St. Isadore the Farmer Parish, McDonald, where she participated in the choir, lectured, was a Eucharistic minister, helped with many of the church dinners and was the leader of the funeral luncheon ladies. Roberta's helping hand did not stop here. She was an active advocate for the Heritage Public Library in McDonald, where she was able to combine her love of helping others and reading.

Surviving are her children, Jennifer (Joseph) Pollack of Aliquippa, Patrick (Karen) Tobin of Michigan, Robert Tobin of McDonald and David Tobin of Bridgeville; grandchildren Emily and Sean Tobin; and sisters Junita Berthold of Florida and Shirley Lanoue of Ohio.

Roberta is preceded in death by her loving husband, John P. Tobin (2010); and her son, Mark Tobin (1980).

Friends and family will be received at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 21, for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Isadore the Farmer Parish, St. Alphonsus Worship Site, 219 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Public Library, 52 Fourth Street, McDonald, PA 15057, or St. Alphonsus Church, St. Vincent DePaul Society, 219 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, in memory of Roberta.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Isadore the Farmer Parish, St. Alphonsus Worship Site
