Roberta "Bobbi" Jo Truax Bywaters, 66, of Burgettstown, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, August 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Magee Women's Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. She was born September 8, 1952, in Weirton, W.Va., and was the oldest of five children of Serafina Campa and Henry Robert "Bob" Truax of Langeloth.

Bobbi was a life-long educator. She attended Burgettstown High School and Bethany College before she became a beloved Spanish teacher in the Upper St. Clair School District. One of her greatest joys was sharing her deep love of Disney and animals with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Serafina; and husband, Gary.

She is survived by her father, Bob; son Robert; four siblings, Connie (Joe) Delong, Glenn (Loueva) Truax, Cindy Grater and Karen (Paul) Orr; eight nieces and nephews, as well as a great-niece and nephew.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter in her name.

Friends and family will be received for visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 15, and from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. hour of service Friday, August 16, at Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, www.youngfhinc.com.