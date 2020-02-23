Roberta L. Allison, 63, of Avella, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Born on March 31, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Josephine and William Stacko Sr.

She was the beloved mother of Stephanie (Ronald) Kubacki and the late Dawn Allison; loving grandmother of Stephen Kubacki and Shane Kubacki; dear sister of Mary Jeanne (Charles) Peterson, Joanne (John) Yukevich and William Stacko Jr.; niece of Agnes Anderson; also survived by two nieces and a nephew.

Throughout her life, Roberta helped take care of her family's farm. She enjoyed hunting and fishing. She loved her cats. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of life will be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family at 25 Front St., Avella, PA 15312.

Please view and sign the family's guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.