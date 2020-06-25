Roberta Rose

Roberta "Bert" Rose, 59, of Ellsworth, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in her home.

She was born December 24, 1960, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Robert and Maxine Ware Graft.

A homemaker, Bert enjoyed playing Yahtzee and cards, cooking, baking, word search, plants, birds and spending time with family and friends.

On November 8, 1979 she married Lynn Rose who survives.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three children, Eva Nolan of Masontown, Erica Rose of Ellsworth and Edward Rose (David Campbell) of Belair, Ohio; one brother, Furman Graft (Diane) of Bentleyville; three sisters, Bonnie Hess (Keith), Mary Miller (Matthew), both of Beallsville, and Faith Lenik (Ron) of Finleyville; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Hovatter, Emily Nolan, Shane and Star Opher and Cooper Rose; one great-grandchild, Landon Hovatter; several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m., the time of funeral services, Friday, June 26, in the Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville. Interment will be private. Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.