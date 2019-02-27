Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Suzanne Zollars.

Roberta Suzanne "Bertie" Zollars, 53, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, in Waynesburg.

She was born in Greene County Memorial Hospital, Greene County, on July 27, 1965. She was a daughter of Malvine Lucille Bise Zollars of Stuart, Va., and the late Richard G. Zollars. She attended Central Greene Public Schools and graduated from Waynesburg Central High School and California University of Pennsylvania. While in high school and college, she was a member of the girls' volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She was an avid sports fan, especially loving the Pittsburgh Steelers. She spent her life working with the mentally and physically handicapped.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are two sisters, Mrs. Diana Barnes (Robert) of Canonsburg and Mrs. Christine A. Balint of Washington; brother Richard T. Zollars (Michelle) of Fieldale, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in Washington Street United Methodist Church, Waynesburg, at 6 p.m. Friday, March 1, officiated by the Rev. Bill Parker, with a reception to follow. There will also be a memorial service at 2 p.m., March 16, in Fieldale United Methodist Church in Fieldale, Va., officiated by the Rev. Janet Grissett, with a reception to follow.