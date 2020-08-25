1/1
Robin Lynn Gephart Conklin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robin Lynn Gephart Conklin, 57, of Crucible, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, August 20, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Born in Greene County, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Lipscomb Gephart.

She worked as a caregiver for many years. She was a longtime member of the Crucible Citizens Club, Slavonic Club and was a social member of the Veterans of Foreign War, American Legion and Carmichaels Moose. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She loved riding her Harley.

She will be remembered by her crazy personality.

She is survived by her loving companion, Scott Pecjak; daughter, Ashley Speer (Freddy); and grandchildren, Damian, Georgie and Lexi. Also surviving are siblings, Kenneth Lipscomb (Teresa), Virginia Mosley, Alice Conard, Benny Gephart, Henry Gephart, Ellen Higginbotham (Ira), Dessie Conard, Sally Harbarger; and many cousins nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Rick Conklin; sisters and brothers, Shelby Hetz, Evelyn Gephart, Mel Taylor, Michael Brewer, Ward Brewer, Richard Brewer, Robert Lee Gephart and William David Gephart.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 30, with service by Pastor Gary Whipkey, at Crucible Fire Hall, 117 1st Street, Crucible, PA 15325. A dinner will follow.

The family is accepting donations via Go Fund Me or in person.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved