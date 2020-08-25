Robin Lynn Gephart Conklin, 57, of Crucible, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, August 20, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Born in Greene County, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Lipscomb Gephart.

She worked as a caregiver for many years. She was a longtime member of the Crucible Citizens Club, Slavonic Club and was a social member of the Veterans of Foreign War, American Legion and Carmichaels Moose. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She loved riding her Harley.

She will be remembered by her crazy personality.

She is survived by her loving companion, Scott Pecjak; daughter, Ashley Speer (Freddy); and grandchildren, Damian, Georgie and Lexi. Also surviving are siblings, Kenneth Lipscomb (Teresa), Virginia Mosley, Alice Conard, Benny Gephart, Henry Gephart, Ellen Higginbotham (Ira), Dessie Conard, Sally Harbarger; and many cousins nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Rick Conklin; sisters and brothers, Shelby Hetz, Evelyn Gephart, Mel Taylor, Michael Brewer, Ward Brewer, Richard Brewer, Robert Lee Gephart and William David Gephart.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 30, with service by Pastor Gary Whipkey, at Crucible Fire Hall, 117 1st Street, Crucible, PA 15325. A dinner will follow.

The family is accepting donations via Go Fund Me or in person.