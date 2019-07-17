Robin Lynn Wareham, 55, of Murrysville went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 11, 2019, after a courageous 3 1/2-year battle with cancer. Robin was an inspiration to everyone around her during her battle.

Robin was born July 9, 1964, in Washington.

She graduated with a bachelor's degree in nursing from Alderson Broaddus College followed by a 30 plus-year career as a pediatric nurse at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Robin's greatest joys in life were her two boys, caring for children during her nursing career and her love for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Robin is survived by her husband of 24 years, Jeff of Murrysville; her prize possessions, sons Matthew and Michael; her loyal companion, Mya who never left her side during her battle; her parents, Larry J. and Tillie Simpson of Washington; her brother, Larry J. (Beth) Simpson Jr. of Washington; her sister, Kimberly Reigle of Madison, Ohio; her sister, Allyson (Mike) Hazzard of Alexandria, Va.; her loving nieces, Abigail, Hilary, Hannah, Charlotte, Melynda, Maddie, Claire, Olivia, Lauren, Meaghan and Rae Lynn; and her sister-in-laws, Susan (Greg) Nestor and Nancy Wareham.

Please celebrate Robin's life at Cornerstone Ministries Church, Export, at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, followed by a luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Serving other Souls (SOS) at www.servingothersouls.org. Please write Robin Wareham in the check memo or to The V Foundation For Cancer Research. Interment will be private in Murrysville Cemetery. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com