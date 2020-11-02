1/1
Robin Renee Dean
Robin "Renee" Dean, 56, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in her home.

She was born May 4, 1964, in Washington, a daughter of Leslie Stock of Pittsburgh.

A graduate of Trinity High School, Mrs. Dean earned an associate's degree in nursing from Community College of Allegheny County. She gave herself to her family and work and was a very devoted registered nurse for 27 years.

Mrs. Dean had a deep connection to nature and inspired faith in everyone she met.

She loved her pool, the beach and watching The Kardashians.

On March 24, 2007, she married Kirk Dean, who survives.

Also surviving are four children, Keegan McGowan of Pittsburgh, Brogan McGowan of Pittsburgh, Zephan McGowan of Morgantown, West Virginia and Branigan McGowan of Washington; two stepchildren, Jeremy Dean and Kinsey Dean, both of Washington; three siblings, Wendy (Bob) Evans and Shelby (Rich) Kilpatrick, both of Pittsburgh, and Eric Stock of Washington; five grandchildren; an uncle, Richard Beck of Washington; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Howard Teagarden of Washington.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public services.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 2, 2020.
