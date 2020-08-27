1/
Robin Sue Vaglia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robin Sue Vaglia, 55, of Scenery Hill, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, in Wooster, Ohio, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born in Washington, a daughter of Mabel Moore and David H. "Harry" Cross of Scenery Hill, who survive.

Robin was a 1983 graduate of Bentworth High School.

She was a member of the Scenery Hill United Methodist Church.

A homemaker, Robin enjoyed the quiet country life, gardening, farming, growing vegetables for the fair, antiques and animals, especially her dogs. Her greatest love was her family.

On August 2, 1986, she married Barry Vaglia, who survives. They celebrated 34 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to her parents and husband, are three children, Mariah, Mickayla and Noah Vaglia; a sister, Trena Bernett; a brother, Mike Cross (Stacey); a brother-in-law, George Lemley, all of Scenery Hill; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Brenda Lemley.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313. Funeral services are private with Pastor Patty McDaid officiating.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Scenery Hill United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2230 East National Pike, Scenery Hill, PA 15360. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home
2830 Main Street Rt. 40
Beallsville, PA 15313
7246325454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved