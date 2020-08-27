Robin Sue Vaglia, 55, of Scenery Hill, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, in Wooster, Ohio, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born in Washington, a daughter of Mabel Moore and David H. "Harry" Cross of Scenery Hill, who survive.

Robin was a 1983 graduate of Bentworth High School.

She was a member of the Scenery Hill United Methodist Church.

A homemaker, Robin enjoyed the quiet country life, gardening, farming, growing vegetables for the fair, antiques and animals, especially her dogs. Her greatest love was her family.

On August 2, 1986, she married Barry Vaglia, who survives. They celebrated 34 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to her parents and husband, are three children, Mariah, Mickayla and Noah Vaglia; a sister, Trena Bernett; a brother, Mike Cross (Stacey); a brother-in-law, George Lemley, all of Scenery Hill; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Brenda Lemley.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313. Funeral services are private with Pastor Patty McDaid officiating.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Scenery Hill United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2230 East National Pike, Scenery Hill, PA 15360. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.