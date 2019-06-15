Rodney D. Hoskins, 58, of Waynesburg, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., for injuries sustained in a fall.

He was born January 27, 1961, in Waynesburg, a son of Helen Kiger Hoskins of Waynesburg and the late William Guy Hoskins.

Rodney was a 1979 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School.

He worked at Waynesburg University in the building and grounds department.

Rodney loved riding motorcycles, cars hunting and going to the Amish country with his wife. He was a member of the Moose Lodge 461, Waynesburg.

On July 18, 2012, he married Marcy Orrahood, who survives.

Also surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are three daughters, Amanda (Tony) Kerik of Greensburg, Whitney Orrahood of Waynesburg and Jena Orrahood of Waynesburg; three grandchildren, TJ, Billy and Callie; two brothers, twin brother Ronald (Candy) Hoskins of Waynesburg and Gordon Hoskins of Waynesburg.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, in Behm Funeral Home, 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, with the Rev. Susan Hoover officiating. Interment will follow in Fairall Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.