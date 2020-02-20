Rodney L. Barry, 68, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in the Donnell House, Concordia Hospice of Washington, following a five-year battle with cancer. He was born April 22, 1951, in Washington, a son of the late Fred and Florence Redmon Barry.

Mr. Barry was a 1969 graduate of Washington High School. He then became employed as a teacher at Head Start before serving in the U.S. Army from 1973 until 1975, at which time he was honorably discharged. Following his military service he began working as a truck driver for the City of Washington Street Department, where he retired from after 42 years of employment.

Mr. Barry was a member of Teamsters Local 585, was a member of its Executive Board and served as the Union Steward for the City of Washington Street Department. He was also a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and was a member of its Executive Board.

Mr. Barry was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Canonsburg. He was known for his delicious barbeque grilling. Mr. Barry was a big Pitt football fan and season ticket holder for many years and enjoyed attending the games with his son. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

On November 16, 1989, he married Nancy J. Russell of Washington, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, James (Donna) Barry of Ambridge; a sister, Anna K. Wilson of Washington; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Barry was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl Grinage, Ross Grinage and Fred Barry.

All arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the Donnell House, Concordia Hospice of Washington, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301, or to the LeMoyne Multi-Cultural Community Center, 200 N. Forrest Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

