Roger Allan Kerekes, 62, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born August 31, 1958, in Canonsburg, to the late Elmer and Dorothy Kerekes.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Dave (Shelly) Kerekes, Mary (Gene) Jolley, Ron (Lauren) Kerekes, Shirl (Ron) Lyle; nieces and nephews Melissa Thomas, Craig (Sarah) Jolley, Terry Jolley, Tiffany Anderson, Brittany (Ty) Thomas, Anthony Lyle; and many, many cherished friends.

Services entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington.

For complete obituary and to leave condolences for the family, visit www.Schoedinger.com.