Roger Lee Clutter, 70, of Crabapple, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at home, from natural causes.

Roger was born February 19, 1950, a son of the late James Edward Clutter and Mabel Polen Clutter of Crabapple.

He attended West Greene High School. After high school, he worked for DMV Services in New Freeport, R&R Auto in Cameron, W.Va., and then started Clutters Auto Repair in 1984 in Crabapple, which he owned and operated until he retired in 2017.

Roger was a quick-witted man, always making those around him laugh. He loved talking with family and friends (always stopping what he was doing just to visit), listening to oldies, watching the Steelers play and hanging out with his dog, Rufus.

Roger had health issues since his 30's, and his family is so very blessed for every year they were given with him. He will be missed dearly by his granddaughter, Beckett, who loved her pap with all her heart.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brett Lee Clutter in October 2019; his daughter, Tina Ann Clutter at birth; and one sister, Alma Jane Harvey.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Ann Jacobs Clutter, whom he married in 1968; daughter Chris; granddaughter Beckett; son Brandon (Rebekah) and their children, Billy, Kaylee and Aiden, all of Crabapple; grandson Wyatt of Moundsville, W.Va.; his sister, Sylvia Stoneking (Mark Neely) of Newport; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Sue (Mark) Fletcher, Kay (Donnie) Stern, Judy (Bryan) Snyder, Danny (Cris) Jacobs, Mike Jacobs and Bob Harvey; also several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the time of services, Saturday, March 7, at Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 39 Maple Avenue, Cameron, W.Va., with Pastor Phil Campbell officiating. Interment will be private.