Roger D. "Frog" McElhaney Jr., 82, of McDonald, passed Thursday, November 7, 2019.

He was born January 25, 1937, in Cecil, a son of Roger D. Sr. and Leona McMillan McElhaney.

Mr. McElhaney was a graduate of McDonald High School Class of 1955, then served in the U.S. Army.

Roger worked at McDonald Bottling for six years and Cameron Coca-Cola for 35 years, where he retired as a salesman in 2000.

Mr. McElhaney was a lifelong member of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, McDonald Presbyterian Church, where he served as a past deacon and Steven minister and was a member of the Breakfast Club.

Roger was a volunteer for the Montour Trail, Meals on Wheels, McDonald Food Bank and McDonald Area Redevelopment Association. He was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers season ticket holder for 49 years. Roger enjoyed gardening and watching old reruns of "The Andy Griffith Show."

On January 18, 1964, he married Virginia L. "Ginny" Peters, who died April 20, 2001.

Surviving are his son, Kurt (Lisa) R. McElhaney and daughter, Kris (Dave) E. Hanczar, both of McDonald; a sister, Phyllis (Robert "Buck") Sember of McDonald; three grandchildren, Julie Hanczar and Alyssa and Blake McElhaney; and a special friend, Mary Shannon of Bridgeville.

Family will receive friends from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, at McDonald Presbyterian Church, 119 Station Street, McDonald, PA 15057. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to McDonald Presbyterian Church; McDonald Fire Department, 150 North McDonald Street, McDonald, PA 15057; or Meals on Wheels, 119 Station Street, McDonald, PA 15057.