Roger D. "Frog" McElhaney Jr. (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger D. "Frog" McElhaney Jr..
Service Information
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA
15057-1428
(724)-926-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
McDonald Presbyterian Church
119 Station Street
McDonald, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Robinson Run Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roger D. "Frog" McElhaney Jr., 82, of McDonald, passed Thursday, November 7, 2019.

He was born January 25, 1937, in Cecil, a son of Roger D. Sr. and Leona McMillan McElhaney.

Mr. McElhaney was a graduate of McDonald High School Class of 1955, then served in the U.S. Army.

Roger worked at McDonald Bottling for six years and Cameron Coca-Cola for 35 years, where he retired as a salesman in 2000.

Mr. McElhaney was a lifelong member of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, McDonald Presbyterian Church, where he served as a past deacon and Steven minister and was a member of the Breakfast Club.

Roger was a volunteer for the Montour Trail, Meals on Wheels, McDonald Food Bank and McDonald Area Redevelopment Association. He was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers season ticket holder for 49 years. Roger enjoyed gardening and watching old reruns of "The Andy Griffith Show."

On January 18, 1964, he married Virginia L. "Ginny" Peters, who died April 20, 2001.

Surviving are his son, Kurt (Lisa) R. McElhaney and daughter, Kris (Dave) E. Hanczar, both of McDonald; a sister, Phyllis (Robert "Buck") Sember of McDonald; three grandchildren, Julie Hanczar and Alyssa and Blake McElhaney; and a special friend, Mary Shannon of Bridgeville.

Family will receive friends from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, at McDonald Presbyterian Church, 119 Station Street, McDonald, PA 15057. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to McDonald Presbyterian Church; McDonald Fire Department, 150 North McDonald Street, McDonald, PA 15057; or Meals on Wheels, 119 Station Street, McDonald, PA 15057.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.