Roger F. Guthrie, 71, of Carmichaels, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Washington Health System Greene, Waynesburg.

Mr. Guthrie was born November 6, 1947, in Cokeburg, a son of the late Glenn A. and Martina Hahn Guthrie.

On July 21, 1986, Roger married his beloved wife and best friend, Starr Daniels Guthrie, who survives.

Also surviving are four children, Desiri (Doug) Reese of Coal Center, Danielle (Kenny) Gradek and Cherish (Darrell) Gradek, both of Greensboro, and Tiffany (Rob) Reynolds of Waynesburg; sister Kay (John) Gannis; brother Glenn (Helen) Guthrie; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Guthrie served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.

He operated grocery stores in Brownsville and Vestaburg and worked as a steel worker at the Monessen Mill.

He was an active sportsman who enjoyed scuba diving, hunting, fishing, boating and motorcycling.

Mr. Guthrie's sister, Barbara Brletich and brother Donald Little are deceased.

Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. Full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 400 at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel followed by a funeral service with the Reverend Danny Hennessey Sr. officiating.