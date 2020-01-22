Roger Keith "Bud" Grim Jr., 43, of Mt. Morris, died at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Mt. Morris.

He was born Friday, March 12, 1976, in Waynesburg, a son of Roger Grim Sr. and Barbara Scott Grim of Mt. Morris.

Mr. Grim was a member of the Mt. Morris Sportsman Club. He loved to hunt, fish and go trapping. He was a heavy equipment operator, having worked for Tennant Construction in Mt. Morris and JDR Construction.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Terica Tinney Grim, whom he married March 3, 2009.

Also surviving are two daughters, Alexa Grim of Mt. Morris and Peyton Grim, at home; a stepdaughter, Shanan Shaver, at home; a stepson, Joshua Tinney of Washington; a sister, Brenda Grim, and a brother, Jason Grim, both of Mt. Morris; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, with Pastor Edward Hanley officiating. Burial will be in Garards Fort Cemetery.

Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.