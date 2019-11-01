Roger Lee Phillips, 61, of Carmichaels, died at 12:50 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the HJ Heinz Community Living Center in Aspinwall.

He was born Thursday, December 5, 1957, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Frederick A. "Ted" Phillips and Viola Hogan Blaker.

Mr. Phillips was a veteran having served as an electronic technician and machinist with the U.S. Navy. Roger was a graduate of Waynesburg High School Class of 1976. He enjoyed working with his lathe. When his health permitted, he drove a water truck with several different drilling companies.

Surviving are four sisters, Mary Evelyn (Keith) Maxey-Greenawalt of Connellsville, Kathy P. (Jeff) Millikin of Waynesburg, Teddi (Craig) Brewer of Mt. Morris and Robin (Rob) Sanzi of Morgantown, W.Va.; one brother, Rodney D. (Stephanie) Phillips of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Hospice at the VA Hospital provided excellent care.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, November 2, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor Bradley J. Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris. Graveside military honors will be accorded by Greene County veterans and representatives of the U.S. Navy.

Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.