Roger Milton Todd, 76, of Wind Ridge, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, in Waynesburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Born March 9, 1943, in Wind Ridge, he was a son of the late Milton Arett and Pauline Gillispie Todd.

Roger was a Greene County resident his entire life. He graduated from West Greene High School in 1963. He went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War as a sergeant for three years, earning many awards. After those three years, he entered the U.S. Army Reserve in 1967, where he served as an SP4 for four years and earned his Marksman Badge with a Rifle Bar. Roger was honorably discharged from the Army Reserve in West View and became a missileman at the Hercules Missile Site for more than three years.

Roger married Mary Gump March 31, 1968; they were happily married for 51 years.

He was a member of Wind Ridge American Legion Post 0416, Moundsville American Legion Post 3, Cameron American Legion Post 18, Waynesburg Moose Lodge 461, Waynesburg Masonic Lodge 153 and a former member of the Richhill Township Fire Department. Roger was president of the Wind Ridge Sportsman's Club. He attended the Christian Church in Wind Ridge.

Roger was employed with AEP Power Company as a maintenance man for 30 years, until he retired in 2001. After retirement, he went to work for Ryerson State Park as a maintenance man and then Burns Drilling and Excavating, where he did well search for 16 years.

Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing grass, drinking beer, camping, raising steers and gardening. Fair season was his favorite time of year.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a child, Sherry (Gary) Tedrow of Wind Ridge; many grandchildren; two sisters, Catherine Joanne Todd and Marlene (George) Todd Harrison, both of Waynesburg; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Lynn Todd, who passed away in 1992.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181. A masonic service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with Waynesburg Mason Lodge 153 conducting services. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, in the funeral home, with Pastor Jimmy Jarvis officiating. Burial will follow in Jacksonville Cemetery, Wind Ridge, where full military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and Waynesburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either , Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or Greene County Humane Society, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.