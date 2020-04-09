Rolland A. Finch, 83, of McMurray, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the Baptist Home Nursing Center in Castle Shannon.

He was born May 6, 1936, in Jackson Township, Greene County, a son of Samuel and Blanche Wise Finch.

Rolland was a barber at Joe's Barber Shop in Kreb's Professional Center, McMurray for many years.

Mr. Finch served with the U.S. Air Force for four years, from 1956 until 1960.

On March 25, 1968, he married Eleanor Roach who passed away March 13, 2006.

Surviving are a daughter, Carleen Judd (Randy) of McMurray; a brother, Gary Finch of Winter Haven, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his wife and parents, are four sisters, Shirley Miller, Louella Mandelson, Freda Webster and Artha Finch; and two brothers, Samuel and William Finch.

There will be a private graveside service. A memorial service to celebrate Rolland's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.